Let’s work together with the government to eradicate coronavirus - Veteran Actress Sola Sobowale

The coronavirus pandemic has raged the world more than ever and it would surely go down in history as a disease that would not be forgotten in a hurry.

A lot of people who initially doubted the danger the disease posed have now had their doubts cleared after seeing the thousands of deaths it has caused worldwide and how even developed countries are struggling to contain it as it cripples their healthcare system.

Just recently, veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, took to social media via her Instagram page to speak on the coronavirus and how dangerous it is.

According to her, the virus is not here to play and it is no respecter of persons. The film star said that the disease does not know rich or poor and that it can affect anybody.

Sobowale also said that when a person is found to be positive, the government takes the person to an isolation centre where they are separated from friends and family. She also said that if such a person dies as a result of the virus, their bodies are not released back to the family for a proper send forth.

The movie veteran then proceeded to advice fans to listen to the government’s directives about washing hands and staying indoors so that the spread of the virus can be controlled and eventually conquered.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna's ex-wife, Sonia Lareina, thanked God the pandemic did not start five years ago when she was still living with the film star.

Sonia said that she cannot complain about being indoors right now because it beats being indoors five years ago when she lived in a house with no water, on and off electricity as well as mosquitoes that were troubling her new born son.

