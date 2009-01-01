Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Osun state reveals identity of index case

- Ondo state recorded its first coronavirus case on the night of Friday, April 3

- The state government has come to speak on the identity of the individual

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu stated that the patient is a military officer who recently returned from India

The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed the identity of the state's coronavirus index case that was reported on Friday, April 3.

On his Twitter page, Governor Akeredolu stated that the patient is a military man who just returned from India.

He said: “Upon showing some symptoms, his samples were taken and the diagnosis confirmed by @NCDCgov at their lab in Ede. We have now commenced the transfer of the officer to the state isolation centre.”

The governor added that the officer is being monitored by the state's and the military's medical teams at an isolation centre in Ede.

The governor disclosed this in a tweet on Friday, April 3. "We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening.

"The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov," the governor said.

