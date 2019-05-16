Home | News | General | Excited husband prepares sumptuous meals for wife serving in the US Army homecoming (photos, video)

- A Nigerian husband, Abdulaziz Bakare, with a wife working with the US Army is excited his wife is coming home after being away from home for an assignment

- Bakare noted that he will be relieved from performing the duties of both father and mother to their children

- The husband also shared a video of him preparing soup demanded by his wife, he also made an extra one in the excitement of his wife's homecoming

A Nigerian man has been trending on social media after he tweeted that his wife, Almaroof Bakare, who is serving in the US Army will be coming home after many months working away from home as a military officer.

Abdulaziz Bakare tweeting with the handle @Backarray, could not hide his excitement as he spoke glowingly about his wife whom he sure has missed in the home.

Bakare who had been playing the role of both father and mother to their children revealed that he is looking forward to taking a break from being a single father until the wife goes on the next assignment.

Coronavirus: Why I'm grateful for testing positive - NIS boss (video)

In another tweet, Bakare said his wife asked for a fish soup to be made before her arrival as she desired to eat. Rather than cook just that, her exceedingly happy husband made an extra soup of assorted meat which he planned to prepare a meal of amala (Yoruba favourite meal made from yam flour) to be eaten with an accompanying okro soup.

What a doting husband!

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Oluwatobi Al-Bakare proved that barriers can be broken anywhere as she becomes a Second Lieutenant of the United States Army.

The woman was commissioned on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Legit.ng came across her success story after it was shared on Twitter by her husband, Olatunde Bakare.

Olatunde Bakare took to the social media platform to celebrate his beautiful wife for her accomplishment at the US Army.

See funny video of veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu and wife dancing during coronavirus lockdown

In similar posts, Legit.ng reported that two northern Nigerian women are shattering glass ceilings as they take their position and serve in the United States military.

The ladies, Halima Hussein and Shamsiyya Jibo, have been celebrated all over social media for their bravery and standing as a beacon of hope and light especially for the northern girl child.

Photos of Jibo and Hussein have been making waves on social media, with both ladies looking brave and brilliant in their uniform as they represent the number one country in the world.

The United States Army is the land warfare service branch of the United States Armed Forces. It is one of the seven uniformed services of the United States and is designated as the Army of the United States in the United States Constitution.

Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

37-year-old British diplomat in Budapest dies of coronavirus

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

NAF Officers make history as first female fighter, helicopter combat pilots on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...