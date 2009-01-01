Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Why Nigerians should blame Buhari, APC over killing in Warri - PDP

- The reported brutalisation of Nigerians by security agents across the country has been condemned by the PDP

- The party has enjoined Nigerians to hold the Buhari-led government responsible for the brutalisation and killing of a man in Warri

- According to Kola Ologbondiyan, security agents cannot be brutalising innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the lockdown order by Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is blaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the killing of an innocent Nigerian by security operatives in Warri, Delta state and also for the reported brutalization of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party condemned the reported brutalization of Nigerians across the country by security forces under the guise of enforcing the lockdown order.

Recall that President Buhari had ordered the lockdown of the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states, to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to the opposition party, such acts of violence against citizens by security agents cannot be condoned or justified under any guise whatsoever.

Nigerians should hold the Buhari Presidency and the APC responsible for the Warri killing, Ologbondiyan said.

The statement read in part: "The party calls on Nigerians to hold the Buhari presidency and the APC responsible for the Warri killing as well as the reported brutalization of Nigerians, noting that such ugly situations would have been averted if the APC controlled federal government had heeded wise counsel by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians and made adequate provisions for social palliatives that cushioned the economic challenges of the lockdown."

The opposition accused the Buhari-led government if failing to listen to good suggestions to cut taxes and also use states and local governments to channel essential commodities to the poor whose means of survival comes only from their daily struggle on the streets and markets.

The PDP further urged the Nigerian Army to commence an extensive investigation into the Warri killing as well as other reported brutalization of Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and bring all the culprits to book.

Legit.ng had reported about a yet-to-be-identified man who was allegedly shot dead by an unknown soldier during coronavirus lockdown in Delta state.

This happened on Thursday, April 2, at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, the soldiers who threatened to forcefully sleep with women in Warri, Delta state and infect them with HIV over the killing of their colleague have been arrested by the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers made the threat in a viral video which has been vehemently condemned by Nigerians.

