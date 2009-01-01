Home | News | General | Juve star Ronaldo reveals 1 thing his partner gives him that is better than his best ever goal

- Cristiano Ronaldo says making love with his partner feels better than the best goal of his career

- The 35-year-old chose his goal against Juventus in the Champions League two years ago as his best ever

- Ronaldo and Georgina have a daughter together since they came together in 2016

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is unarguably one of the best footballers in history owing to his stats and achievement over the years.

The played a total of 836 games across competitions - scoring 626 and assisting 215 others in close to two decades.

Despite clocking 35 two months back, the Portuguese star is not relaxing at all, having scored 25 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for the Old Lady this campaign.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid top star has scored some incredible goals in his career that have gone ahead to win laurels on their own.

But Ronaldo says none of them could compare to making love to his partner and a mother of one Georgina Rodriguez despite admitting that his stunning overhead kick against his present team in the Champions League two years back was his best.

According to Sport Bible quoting ITV's Piers Morgan, Ronaldo hilariously told the TV personality that the goal doesn't come anywhere near his experience with the 26-year-old in bed.

"No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no!" he said. "I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals, but I hadn't done this.

"I thought, 'Finally I had scored a bicycle [kick], the beautiful jumping.' "The way I had done against [Gianluigi] Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal."

Both Ronaldo and Georgina have been involved romantically since 2016 and one year later, they welcome their first child together Alana Martina - making it four for the football star.

Although he isn't sure when the time would be, the duo confirmed there is a plan to tie the knot at some point in their love relationship.

He explained: "We'll be [married] one day, for sure. "It's my mum's dream as well. So, one day. Why not?

"It's great. She's my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me."

After scoring the incredible overhead goal in the first-leg quarter-final clash at the Allianz Stadium, Ronaldo admitted that the fans' warm reception played a role in joining them.

"When the people start to applaud me in the stadium I was like, 'Wow,'" he told DAZN.

"[It] surprised me a lot because this has never happened in my life, so [it] was [an] unbelievable moment."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the planned grand opening of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exotic Pestana CR7 Gran Via hotel has been postponed due to the ravaging coronavirus which has killed more than 11,000 people in Spain, SunSport reports.

The world currently battles the rampaging infection with over one million people victims of the virus, with over 55,000 dead across the globe.

The opening of the Pestana CR7 Gran Via in Madrid city was earlier scheduled for June this year, but according to reports from Spain, the ceremony has been put on hold.

