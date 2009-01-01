Home | News | General | Coronavirus: What we went through in isolation - Fayemi, others share their difficult experiences

After some top politicians in Nigeria tested positive for coronavirus, those who had come in contact with them were asked to self-isolate.

Some of those who went on self-isolation are the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, Niger state commissioner of finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, and the chief press secretary to the state governor.

They have now come out to share their isolation experience.

Speaking with The Nation through his chief press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said it was a difficult time. According to him, the isolation days were difficult because of loneliness.

The governor said he went into self-isolation on March 24 after he had close contact with two people who tested positive for the virus in Abuja.

Though he was not experiencing any symptoms, he took the COVID-19 test on March 25 and on March 27, his result came back negative.

Governor Fayemi said: “I must confess that the period of waiting for the result of my test was a difficult moment for me.

“As a responsible leader, my thought was not about my result but about people around me and those I had made contacts with.

“The fear of someone being infected through me was more tormenting than my own personal wellbeing.”

Fayemi said he online audio and video conferencing were his go-to for social contact. He thanked all those who showed him love and support during the difficult time, saying he would soon resume in his office.

On his part, the Niger state commissioner of finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, said he and others were asked to self-isolate along with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who had come in contact with some confirmed cases. The governor's result has come back negative.

Abubakar said it was not an easy period for him as he confined himself to his room, sitting room, study and veranda. He said he sent his family away from the house.

“When they brought food, they would keep it in the dining and leave, and I would go and pick it up and go back to my isolation space," he stated.

The commissioner noted that he was always washing his hands and sanitising them, cleaning doors handles, tabletops and ensuring everywhere was clean during that period.

Explaining how she went through her own self-isolation, the chief press secretary to the Niger state governor, Mary Noel Berje, said she went through the process with her children because she had already hugged and played with them before the order of self-isolation was given.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled a lot of activities around the world. Over a million have contracted the disease while over 50,000 have lost their lives.

A lady identified as Precious Williams recently shared a heart-wrenching experience about how she is struggling to cope after testing positive for coronavirus.

Legit.ng reported that Precious disclosed in a message on social media that she tested positive for the COVID-19 and she asked her friends to remember her in their prayers for a speedy recovery. After being in the hospital for a week, she described COVID-19 as a "monster".

