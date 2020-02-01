Home | News | General | COVID-19 is a National emergency, Buhari’s Govt must Change tactics – NEF

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Dr.Hakeem Baba Ahmed has belittled the N20,000 allegedly given as palliative to select Nigerians by the Federal Government.

He reminded the Buhari-led Federal Government that the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria was not a child’s play but a national emergency which required a change of tactics by the Federal and state governments.

Speaking in an interview on RFI, Hausa Service, Dr.Baba Ahmed said it was irrational on the part of government to confine people in their homes without preparing on their mode of survival ,before doing so.

Dr.Ahmed was President Buhari’s returning officer when Chief Orubebe publicly protested against the then INEC’s verdict that favored the APC presidential candidate.

According to him, “this curfew imposed on societies where people are extremely poor,need a second look.”

“We are calling on the government to revisit the matter…government has the money.. Nigeria has never witnessed such a disaster. How can you ask people to stay indoors, people that have no means of livelihood? This could be impossible. “.

“The government should assist the people… Government has the money,they should give enough to the people if not poverty will make the poor to flout the stay at home order.”

“The government should use public funds and the money it got from donations to assist the people,” he said.

