FCT designates Asokoro District Hospital quarintine facility

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FTCA), has designated the Asokoro District Hospital as a quarantine facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility was designed for isolation of persons who had contacts with those infected with Coronavirus disease.

To this end, the hospital on Saturday began to suspend its Out Patient Department (OPD) to protect visiting patients from exposure to COVID-19.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the hospital on Saturday reports that all the clinics were closed to patients while the Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit was also shut.

NAN also reports that patients who used to collect routine drugs were being given drugs that could last them for at least three months of the initial quarantine.

FCT is ranked second to Lagos in exposure to COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that prompted the Federal Government to place the territory on complete lockdown alongside two other endemic states.

NAN reports, however, that in spite of the lockdown some motorists were plying the roads while youths and families utilised Saturday morning for outdoor aerobics around Kari – Orozo axis in Abuja.

