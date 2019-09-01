Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG will turn a calf into a big Cow – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Celebrated Buhari critic, Engr.Buba Galadima has told the Federal Government that unless the appropriate step was taken on the issue of coronavirus, “a calf will turn into a big cow.”

Speaking in an Hausa interview monitored by journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, Galadima said why he couldn’t speak on the pandemic earlier, was because whoever advises the government would just be wasting his time unless he was amongst those who worship those in power.

He however, reminded those in power that the virus was not a respecter of personality and was capable of afflicting anybody in the society if the preventive steps were not taken.

“The governments should’ve taken preventive measures since and not now. But may Almighty Allah protect us…if the government is not doing the right thing, they will favour a situation in which a calf will turn into a big cow,” he said.

He said on this issue of COVID-19, he was particularly disturbed about the clergy ,Imam or the head of a shrine who misleads adherents.

“Whoever misleads adherents in the name of religion, that COVID-19 does not exist, is the number one enemy of the people, ” he said.

He alleged that government was complacent on the issue of COVID-19, saying that the story of deaths from countries overseas, was enough warning for those in government.

Galadima faulted the manner in which government locked down communities where many people had nothing to eat, concluding that it was quite a wrong and inhuman approach.

“Now that civil servants worked from home, they should be given half salary and the other half be given to people to feed,” he said.

He was of the belief that civil servants could only work when the people were alive and therefore, we must all be our brother’s keeper.

Vanguard

