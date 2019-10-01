Home | News | General | Arrest of Deviant Soldiers: Delta Govt demands thorough investigation

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

…commends Army high command for the arrest

…urge Deltans to remain peaceful

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State Government has urged the military high command to carry out a full investigation into the threat issued by two soldiers in an online video threatening to assault mothers, wives and daughters in Warri, Delta State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement Saturday morning, however, commended Nigerian Army high command for arresting the two soldiers shown in the video.

Aniagwu held that the military was a special force known for its discipline and wondered where the errant soldiers got their training and orientation from, insisting that no soldier was killed in Warri.

He maintained that the state government was concerned about where the soldiers got their information that warranted their using uncouth and uncivilised language is threatening the people of Warri in a video that had gone viral,

Saying that the soldiers were reportedly arrested at the 9 Brigade Military Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, Aniagwu called on the people to remain peaceful and continue to obey government directives which, according to him, were designed to protect the people from the dreaded Coronavirus.

He said, “you will recall that in our statement on Friday, we said the attitude of the soldiers did not represent the discipline and training associated with military personnel.

“Let me on behalf of the Delta State Government thank the military high command for arresting the deviant soldiers who were bent on tarnishing the image of the army.

“The arrest of the soldiers in the viral video will no doubt restore the confidence of Nigerians in the military. It is worrisome that soldiers who were supposed to be highly disciplined would indulge in such acts of brutality and threats to women.

“We call on the military high command to carry out a full investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to justice. As a government, we will continue to partner security agencies to ensure the peace and economic development of our state.”

