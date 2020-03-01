Home | News | General | Covid-19: Stop harassing, shooting Nigerians, Abia Reps tell security operatives enforcing lockdown

Members of the House of Representatives from Abia State yesterday asked the security agencies enforcing total lockdown in most states of the country to desist from abusing, harassing and shooting at Nigerians, saying there will enquiries after all.

They, however, asked the citizens to cooperate with the agencies and obey the sit-at-home order issued by the federal and state governments in their best interest.

The lawmakers, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha representing Umunneocha/Isikwuato Federal Constituency and Hon. Sam Onuigbo representing Umuahia North/Umuahia South/Ikwuano Federal Constituency also enjoined the citizenry to take their prescribed precautionary measures against coronavirus seriously as the only way to defeat the pandemic.

The advise came in separate press statements by both members who also made donations of various food and protective items to health workers and others in their constituencies to mitigate the effects of the lockdown.

The statement from Onyejiocha’s office who is the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives also urged the government to establish more testing centres for the pandemic.

She said: “Arrangements have been made for the distribution of Food, hand sanitizers, facemasks, gloves and medical items to constituents to ameliorate the burden occasioned by the stay at home order.

“While urging the government to ensure that more people have access to Laboratory tests for Covid-19, Rt. Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha urged Security Agencies and all Tax Force set up by either the Federal or State Government to treat people with dignity and respect as it is needless to stop people from getting coronavirus by harassing and shooting at them.

“The deputy chief whip also applauded the effort of Government so far but want more action in the provision of basic amenities like electricity and water now that everybody is forced to stay in their houses.

“She urged the people to cooperate with the authorities and to remain at home where restriction orders on movements have been issued, while endeavouring to demonstrate love to vulnerable ones among them by evoking their traditional communal spirit of giving and sharing whatever they have with others.”

Similarly, Hon. Onuigbo who equally made donations of some personal hygiene aids and personal protective kits to health workers, market and transport unions and other groups in his constituency, asking the people to key into all the safety measures and take their personal hygiene very seriously.

“I challenge my constituents and Nigerians to key into all precautionary measures outlined by the government and health professionals in the effort to prevent the coronavirus.

“The gesture will assist the beneficiaries which include the health workers, the media and the populace to protect themselves also commended the Federal government for the proactive steps so far taken in combating the spread of the virus”, he said.

