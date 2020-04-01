Home | News | General | Fan Returns Don Jazzy’s N400k After He Mistakenly Credited N450K Instead Of N50K
Fan Returns Don Jazzy's N400k After He Mistakenly Credited N450K Instead Of N50K



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 26 minutes ago
Fan Returns Don Jazzy N400k After The Producer Mistakenly Credit Him With N450k Instead Of N50k

We’re just 2 persons in Nigeria that can do this, myself and the guy refunded the money.

A very big shout out to @realACENO who I wanted to send 50k to but mistakenly sent 450k. And he gladly swiftly refunded 400 to my @TheVbankng account. For this act he automatically gets something whenever I’m doing a give away. Thanks a lot.

https://mobile.twitter.com/DONJAZZY/status/1246009451674566657

