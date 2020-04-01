Fan Returns Don Jazzy’s N400k After He Mistakenly Credited N450K Instead Of N50K
Fan Returns Don Jazzy N400k After The Producer Mistakenly Credit Him With N450k Instead Of N50k
We’re just 2 persons in Nigeria that can do this, myself and the guy refunded the money.
A very big shout out to @realACENO who I wanted to send 50k to but mistakenly sent 450k. And he gladly swiftly refunded 400 to my @TheVbankng account. For this act he automatically gets something whenever I’m doing a give away. Thanks a lot.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DONJAZZY/status/1246009451674566657
