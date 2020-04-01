Home | News | General | “Tacha Started Abusing Me Because I Didn’t Give Her A BBNaija Contact” – Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has revealed why Tacha began “attacking” him before she was unveiled as a housemate of the 2019 Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

In an Instalive session with the winner of the 2019 edition of the reality show, Mercy Eke, Ubi Franklin disclosed that Tacha began attacking him because he never gave her a BBNaija contact. He further revealed that he never had any at that time.





The MMMG boss also revealed that he doesn’t hate her as he understands that the reality show star was going through a phase of life at that time. He also disclosed that was someone he never wanted to see on the reality show.

Watch the video below;

Ubi Franklin also defended himself after being called out over the disclosure. He stated that he doesn’t hate anyone, but only shared his personal experience.

He wrote;

I heard some fans are offended.

Well just go and watch the full video of my interviews.

I don’t hate anyone, my show is for people to express themselves and I expressed myself.

I told @official_mercyeke to look into the the camera and tell her fans to stop attacking Tasha’s Fans and vice versa.

And I told her my experience with Tasha and that was my personal experience and but I wanted them to advice their fans to stop being Toxic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-hf16LpPi_/?igshid=1g8r6r55png53

