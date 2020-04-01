Coronavirus: Nigeria records 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Nigeria has recorded two Coronavirus deaths.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, said the deaths were recorded in Edo and Lagos State.
With this, Coronavirus death toll in Nigeria has now risen to four.
“Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State,” the tweet read.
Meanwhile, Nigeria on Friday (NCDC), confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country.
It said, "Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo."
