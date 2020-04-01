Home | News | General | BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 210 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo.

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State on Friday discharged four new patients.

This brings to 24, the total number of discharged COVID-19 Patients in the country.

