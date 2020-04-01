BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 210 in Nigeria
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo.
“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, Lagos State on Friday discharged four new patients.
Meanwhile, Lagos State on Friday discharged four new patients.

This brings to 24, the total number of discharged COVID-19 Patients in the country.
