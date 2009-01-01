BREAKING NEWS: Runaway Osun state coronavirus patient found, returned to isolation centre

The patient, a woman, was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday

He said that the patient had been apprehended and returned to the facility.

Details later…

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com