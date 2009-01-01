Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Runaway Osun state coronavirus patient found, returned to isolation centre
BREAKING NEWS: Runaway Osun state coronavirus patient found, returned to isolation centre



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
The runaway COVID-19 patient from Osun State Isolation Centre in Ejigbo has been apprehended and returned to the centre.

The patient, a woman, was apprehended in Ejigbo town and returned to the facility by the police on Saturday afternoon.

Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development to newsmen on Saturday

He said that the patient had been apprehended and returned to the facility.

Details later…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

