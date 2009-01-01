Home | News | General | WATCH VIDEO: Again, Members Of The Nigerian Army Threaten Warri Residents
SHOCKING VIDEO: Pastor Chris Oyakilome drops bomshell, links 5G technology to Covid-19
COVID-19: FG allays fears on deployment of 5G Network in Nigeria

WATCH VIDEO: Again, Members Of The Nigerian Army Threaten Warri Residents



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

There is currently panic in some sections of Warri, Delta State, after some Nigerian Army personnel for the second time in few days have threatned to deal with Warri residents.

NigerianEye recalls that a similar video was released by some men of the Nigerian army 24 hours ago where they threatened to rape and infect Warri women with HIV over the alleged killing of their colleague by residents.

In the video, four unidentified soldiers could be seen swearing at the people of Warri and promising them a tormenting experience for daring to take the life of their colleague.

 WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Speaking in disjointed Pidgin, one of the soldiers said, “Warri people, una don buy job o. Wari we do warri una, we dey come for una"

Following the development, residents, mostly women, are said to be currently in panic especially after soldiers killed a young man named Joseph Pessu on Thursday in the area for driving on the road during a stay-at-home order given by the state government in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Pessu’s killing led to protest by angry residents of Ugbuwangue, a suburb of Warri, who blocked major roads and burnt tyres to express their pain.

But shortly after the incident, some soldiers claimed that the people killed one of their colleagues.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171