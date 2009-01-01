WATCH VIDEO: Again, Members Of The Nigerian Army Threaten Warri Residents

There is currently panic in some sections of Warri, Delta State, after some Nigerian Army personnel for the second time in few days have threatned to deal with Warri residents.

NigerianEye recalls that a similar video was released by some men of the Nigerian army 24 hours ago where they threatened to rape and infect Warri women with HIV over the alleged killing of their colleague by residents.

In the video, four unidentified soldiers could be seen swearing at the people of Warri and promising them a tormenting experience for daring to take the life of their colleague.



WATCH VIDEO BELOW



Speaking in disjointed Pidgin, one of the soldiers said, “Warri people, una don buy job o. Wari we do warri una, we dey come for una"

Following the development, residents, mostly women, are said to be currently in panic especially after soldiers killed a young man named Joseph Pessu on Thursday in the area for driving on the road during a stay-at-home order given by the state government in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Pessu’s killing led to protest by angry residents of Ugbuwangue, a suburb of Warri, who blocked major roads and burnt tyres to express their pain.

But shortly after the incident, some soldiers claimed that the people killed one of their colleagues.

