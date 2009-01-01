BREAKING: Governor Ortom finally gets coronavirus test result (photos)
- The coronavirus test result of Governor Samuel Ortom has been released
- Thankfully, Governor Ortom tested negative for the disease
- Moreover, the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, and the commissioner for finance and economic development, David Olofu, tested negative for the virus
After a series of coronavirus tested conducted on him, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue was on Saturday, April 4, declared negative in relation to the global pandemic.
Moreover, the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, alongside the commissioner for finance and economic development, David Olofu, have tested negative for the virus, Daily Trust reports.
Governor Samuel Ortom was said to have gone for the test in the morning of Thursday, April 2.
The news of the health status of these principal individuals in Benue was made public by the spokesman to the governor, Terver Akase, in a press statement on Saturday.
Governor Ortom's coronavirus test result came in on Saturday, April 4.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state and former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, had tested negative for COVID-19.
Governor Obiano made a public appearance on Thursday, April 2, after spending 14 days in self-isolation.
The governor said three more samples of suspected cases had been sent to Irua, Edo state for testing, while the state awaits the results of two samples.
Legit.ng gathered that Obiano further announced that he would commission the 250-bed isolation centre in Mbaukwu on Friday, April 3.
Also, the former governor of Ekiti, Fayose, has also announced that he has tested negative for the virus. Fayose said he was happy to test negative for the virus and asked more Nigerians to go for the test while praying for victims.
”I took a COVID-19 test yesterday because of my perceived exposure in the last two weeks I just got the result which is negative.
”Notwithstanding, I will remain indoor like other Nigerians and I encourage more people to go for the test and remain at home in line with the government's directive,” Fayose was quoted as saying
Meanwhile, Ortom and his deputy, Abounu, were still awaiting their results.
Governor Ortom challenged others to go for the test, saying “knowing your coronavirus status is not a death sentence.”
