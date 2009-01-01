Home | News | General | Lockdown relief material: See the rice they said we'd eat for 14 days - Old woman cries for help (video)

- An unidentified Nigerian woman has lamented the ridiculous amount of food government gave her as relief materials

- The old woman said that the handout is not enough to feed her throughout the 14-day lockdown period

- The Nigerian begged the government to make more effort in providing reprieve to people living in poverty during the stay-at-home order

Another unnamed Nigerian has cried out for help as lockdown harsh reality bites hard. The old woman said that relief materials given to her cannot sustain her.

In a short video posted online, the woman tabled out the morsel of raw rice and beans given to her as relief material by Shomulu local government in Lagos state.

As some unseen people filmed her, they urged her to speak out against the unfairness of it. At first, the woman was scared, saying she does not want to be attacked.

When they encouraged her more, she broke down in her worries, asking the government to help her, that the food cannot take her through the lockdown period.

As the woman spoke, another unseen party joined in, saying Nigerians are really having a hard time and the government is not helping.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man came out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

He wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

The unnamed man in the video also lamented that the government measure of a 14-day lockdown is bad with the miserly measure of rice he got. In some of his final words, he begged the government to review their plans.

In other news, a Nigerian lady, Rosemary Egbo, also voiced her opinion on the lockdown situation. She said that it will do more harm than good to Nigerians as there is an absence of appropriate welfare packages.

Rosemary also wondered why despite the billions of naira donated, no provisions have been given to the people.

She also said she has not seen the government distribute common safety materials like toiletries or hand sanitizers.

