Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Why Chinese doctors are coming to Nigeria - FG official

- The federal government says Chinese medical experts expected in Nigeria are coming to share their experience with the NCDC about the coronavirus

- Garba Abari, the DG of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), faults claims that Chinese medical experts are coming to take charge of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

- Abari insists the Chinese medical team is only coming to share experience on how the pandemic was handled in China

The federal government has explained that the Chinese medical experts expected in Nigeria are coming to share their experience with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) about the coronavirus.

Garba Abari, director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), made the disclosure on Saturday, April 4, when speaking on a Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) live programme in Abuja.

COVID-19: Why Chinese doctors are coming to Nigeria – Official

Source: UGC

He said claims that the federal government was bringing Chinese medical experts to directly take charge of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were untrue, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Abari said the Chinese medical team was only coming to share experience on how the pandemic was handled in China.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He stated that information shared by the Chinese medical team would be applied by the NCDC to address COVID-19 challenges in the country.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) chapter has warned the federal government that inviting medical experts from China to help in fighting coronavirus pandemic could pose health dangers for the country.

The chairman of the association, Dr Muhammed Adeboye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, April 4, in Ilorin that the current cases of COVID-19 in the country do not require foreign assistance.

He said Nigeria was not overwhelmed by coronavirus cases and does not need any professional help from any part of the world.

The association warned that any unwarranted eternal help could allow room for foreigners to manipulate the virus to be more harmful to Nigerians.

In another report, the international community has rated Nigeria's emergency responses to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The rating was given by the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres on Friday, April 3, in New York during a press briefing.

Guterres mentioned Nigeria as one of the developing countries in the world that have demonstrated the capacity to respond to the global pandemic.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street gist: coronavirus no suppose affect people wey dey suffer | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...