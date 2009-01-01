Home | News | General | BREAKING: Enugu health commissioner dies amid coronavirus

- Enugu has lost its commissioner for health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu

- Ugochukwu was said to have died in the night of Friday, April 3, in the state

- According to Honourable Jeff Mbah, the commissioner recently returned from the US

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus in some Nigerian states, the commissioner for health in Enugu, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, has been confirmed dead.

Ugochukwu's death which took place at Memphys Hospital Enugu was disclosed on Saturday, April 4, by Honourable Jeff Mbah, a lawmaker of the state's House of Assembly who represents Oji River state constituency, The Nation reports.

According to Honourable Jeff Mbah, the commissioner recently returned from the US (Photo credit: The Nation)

Mbah described the commissioner's demise a great loss to both the state and the entire nation.

In a sad tone, the lawmaker noted: “We are talking about a renowned Professor of Surgeon who has a lot to offer in turning around our health sector. Its a terrible blow.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed on Friday, March 27, that two cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded in Enugu state.

This was the first time the disease has shown up in Nigeria’s southeast region. Legit.ng gathered that the Enugu state ministry of health said the patients voluntarily contacted the government on arrival from the United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test.

“The Enugu state government express her gratitude to these patients who reported to the Enugu state ministry of health following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation.

“We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu state public health department through these dedicated lines- 08182555550 or 09022333833.

“We urge the general public not to panic as Health Personnel are already positioned to respond to the present situation even as all should observe a high level of personal hygiene, maintain the social distance protocol and stay home," the health ministry said in a statement signed by its permanent secretary, Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

Earlier on Friday, March 27, the NCDC had reported the discovery of five new cases, three in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and two in Oyo state. No new case was reported in Lagos.

