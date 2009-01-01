Home | News | General | Manchester United tell Juventus 1 big player they want plus cash for them to have Pogba

- Paul Pogba could be making a return to Juventus this summer

- But the Old Lady will have to give Manchester United Matthijs Ligt

- Pogba has not played any game for Manchester United this year

Manchester United are reported ready to allow France international Paul Pogba to make his anticipated return to Italian champions Juventus when the 2019/20 Premier League season comes to an end.

But the Red Devils are also interested in getting Matthijs de Ligt in a swap deal plus cash before they can allow the France international to walk away from Old Trafford.

Before Matthijs de Ligt made the move to Juventus, Manchester United were interested in signing the Dutchman, but there was no agreed deal between these two giants.

However, Matthijs de Ligt has not settled since he got to Turin and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Manchester United chiefs are aware that Paul Pogba has one more year on his deal at Old Trafford and they are willing to do business.

According to the report on UK Sun, Red Devil's manager will jump at the chance of getting Matthijs de Ligt in a swap deal for Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer and his wards are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League standings and are hoping to make the Champions League next season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now reportedly engaging himself in extra training as he gears up to return to the Red Devils' first squad after being out for the past three months.

The France international has not played for Manchester United since December 26 due to injury, but he has resumed training now ahead of possible return to action this weekend.

United chiefs were forced to enter the transfer market in January where they bought Portugal international Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

And since Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United, he has been superb for the Red Devils with fans also impressed with his performances so far.

Bruno played a pivotal role which helped Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 in tough Premier League encounter.

And as it stands, Paul Pogba may find it difficult to walk straight into the first team due to the brilliant performances of Bruno Fernandes according to the report on UK Mirror.

