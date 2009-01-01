Home | News | General | Nigerians drag Dino Melaye mercilessly for saying coronavirus deaths caused by 5G mobile networks (video)

- Senator Dino Melaye has joined the list of those criticising the 5G technology

- The former lawmaker believes 5G network has something to do with the coronavirus-related deaths

- According to him, 5G technology is what is now helping to mobilise flu that comes in form of coronavirus

The coronavirus has continued to spread worldwide and cripple economic activities. As this is happening, so also are rumours and conspiracy theories about the disease spreading.

This time, rumours are spreading about the latest 5G technology. Some on social media are claiming that the 5G technology is the cause of the infection.

The latest to join those spreading this theory is a former senator from Kogi state, Dino Melaye.

Melaye in a video that is trending on social media claims the 5G technology is responsible for deaths associated with coronavirus. According to him, it is the reaction from this 5G that has some biological interactions with our cells.

He called on all network providers to demobilise any 5G network in any part of Nigeria.

"5G technology is evil, 5G technology is a killer, this technology is what is now helping to mobilise flu that comes in form of coronavirus and this is also helping to kill the immune system," Melaye said in the video.

He called on President Muhammadu to Buhari to make hay while the sun shines. He ended his speech with the saying "a word is enough for the wise.

Melaye has now come under attack and Nigerians are dragging him on social media.

Wale Adetona wrote: "I am not surprised that such gibberish is coming from Dino. Same person without proper research nor knowledge that stood confidently on the floor of the senate to say Remita belongs to Remi, Tinubu and Ahmed. Good riddance to bad rubbish."

A Twitter user identified as John Fanimokun said Melaye's outburst was the result of ignorance, pride and laziness.

According to Salman Duke, Melaye is hallucinating and rehearsing how he used to embarrass himself while he was a senator.

Melaye had earlier released a new song in which he declared war on the coronavirus pandemic the world is currently battling with.

The former lawmaker from Kogi state called on God to intervene and deal mercilessly with the pandemic that is giving the world a sleepless night.

In the song, the former lawmaker called on God to let the world overcome the coronavirus pandemic by the power in the blood of Jesus.

Legit.ng also reported that the popular Nigerian politician said donated sanitizers, Vitamin C's and other materials to people.

The politician started the distribution of the items in Kogi state as he gave some to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

