Lionel Messi in trouble as big Barcelona chief contracts deadly coronavirus

- Jordi Cardoner who is Barcelona vice president has coronavirus

- But the Catalan giants have not confirmed the latest development

- Coronavirus has been killing scores in the world since January

Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner has reportedly been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus which has been killing old and young ones in every parts of the world.

Although the Spanish champions have not confirmed the latest development, but according to the report on Espana, Jordi Cardoner is now the third person to have the virus at Barcelona.

Director of Medical Services Ramon Canal and club doctor Josep Antoni Gutierrez both tested positive after displaying symptoms at home.

But these two people are said to be recovering from the virus and may soon be discharged from hospital where they have been quarantined.

The Spanish La Liga has been suspended since April since the virus became so serious in the country killing more than five thousand people.

All the players playing in the Spanish La Liga have been isolating themselves in their houses for the fear and tension of not contracting the disease.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi took to social media to post adorable video of himself teaching his two-year-old son Ciro how to do sit-ups in an adorable way.

Lionel Messi and his family have locked themselves in isolation from coronavirus which has stopped the Spanish La Liga and other Leagues in the world.

And since the leagues in Europe have all been suspended, Lionel Messi and other players have been training on their own in their various houses.

Messi has been putting his personal gym into good and proper use since he has been on isolation in his mansion in Barcelona.

He has however posted a video of how his son wanted to learn how to do sit-ups in an admirable show of class.

Ciro however went down with Lionel Messi and his wife watching and was able to do 10 sit-ups before he stood up and told his father to do his own.

In happy mood, Lionel Messi told Ciro to watch him as he taught his son proper way to do sit-ups in which the kid watched and shook his dad.

Barcelona have not trained since Spain issued a nation-wide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, however the club gave workout plans for players to follow in their homes.

