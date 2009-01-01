Home | News | General | Accolades as patriotic NYSC member donates his N30,000 allowance to fight COVID-19 (photos)

- An NYSC member, Hodo Bassey, has demonstrated that the fight against coronavirus involves all and sundry

- Bassey, on Friday, April 3, donated his N30,000 monthly allowance to the Cross River state government as his own quota to the fight against the virus

- Bassey's kind gesture has sprung positive reactions from some Facebook subscribers in form of prayers and blessings on him

It is said time and again that sometimes even when someone is in need, they could be desperately needed in whatever form.

This was what a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Hodo Bassey, proved on Friday, April 3, in Cross River state.

In the spirit of true patriotism and philanthropism, Bassey donated 100% of his one month allowance to the state government to help in the fight against coronavirus.

This is indeed a rare and applaudable gesture from the young man at a time when many persons in the country are apprehensive about receiving anything from people owing to the infectious nature of the disease and as such, the need for social distancing.

Actor IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife thanks God coronavirus didn’t happen when she was with him, gives reasons

This singular act by Bassey has attracted a number of accolades to him with some Nigerians on Facebook offering prayers for blessings from God on him.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar had urged the federal government to provide a palliative package for Nigerians over the coronavirus outbreak.

The former vice president urged the FG to pay N10,000 to all Nigerians to enable them to survive the lockdown.

Atiku who asked the FG to find ways to reach Nigerians with the money pledged N50million for the welfare package. He disclosed this in a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

He said: "As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the world, I applaud the various Nigerian state governments who have proactively taken measures, such as issuing stay at home orders, and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing.

Apostle Suleman issues 1 new month strong prayer against coronavirus

"However, we must accept the fact that much of the Nigerian public have a subsistence existence. A large percentage of our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long periods of self-isolation and even lockdown.

It is, therefore, incumbent on the Federal and state governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them to survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their safety. "At an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, the government should devise modalities to distribute N10,000 as a supplement for foodstuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...