Lady reacts with excitement as boyfriend gifts her Benz G63 for her birthday (video)

- American social media sensation Taina Williams has been surprised with a Mercedes Benz G63 on her birthday

- The massive surprise was carefully arranged for the superstar by her boyfriend popularly known as G Herbo

- It appears that G Herbo would have organized an explosive party for his girlfriend if not for the coronavirus pandemic

Popular American social media superstar Taina Williams has had an explosive birthday despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic with a new car from her guy.

Taina's boyfriend who is popularly known by the name G Herbo put everything together without the knowledge of his girlfriend and gave her an experience of a lifetime with the new Mercedes Benz G63.

The video was sighted by Legit.ng on the official Instagram page for AkademiksTV and showed the entire moment of surprise that Taina experienced.

It is thought that G Herbo would have organized a great party for his beloved girlfriend, judging from his passion to really make her day a memorable one.

It appears that he was retrained from all the social interactions that would have happened by virtue of the coronavirus pandemic which is currently wreaking great havoc in America.

The United States of America has become the world's epicentre of the global pandemic as the nation has recorded over 200,000 cases of COVID-19.

Different people are spending their birthdays in very interesting ways during this global pandemic.

