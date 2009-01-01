Home | News | General | Rapper Cardi B hospitalised after experiencing stomach pains for 4 days

- The rapper disclosed that she was hospitalised after having terrible stomach pains for a couple of days

- Cardi B has assured her fans that she is feeling better after visiting the hospital hoping that the pain will be over soon

-However, the singer did not disclose what caused the stomach pains

American rapper, Cardi B, has revealed that she had been hospitalised after experiencing stomach pains for four days.

The mother of one shared a photo of herself in the hospital wearing a face mask and a hospital tag on her arm.

In an Instagram post that she has since deleted, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she had been having stomach pains that prompted her to visit the hospital.

"Honestly cause I have been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night," she said.

Although the mother of one did not give much information about her sickness, she assured her fans that all is well.

"I am feeling way better hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain," she added.

In an Instagram live video, the singer asked her fans to stop having racist jokes on the issue of the highly contagious disease.

Earlier, the rapper left her fans entertained as she cried while eating cereals in isolation.

According to the mother of one, she felt that she should have been in a nice restaurant enjoying Sushi.

Her video came in a few days after she slammed celebrities and the US government including Donald Trump on how they were responding to the pandemic which has affected the world.

