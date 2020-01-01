Home | News | General | COVID-19: FRSC deploys 500 personnel around Ondo borders

he Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command says it has deployed no fewer than 500 personnel around the borders of the state following the government’s decision to close them.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, State Sector Commander of FRSC, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Akure on Saturday.

NAN reports that the state government had on Thursday ordered the closure of all roads linking the state as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Adeleye said that officers and men deployed to the boundaries of the state would be running shifts to ensure motorists complied with the government’s directives.

“Heads of security agencies have met and we have swung into action to ensure that motorists comply with the government directives on border closure.

“Officers and men of various agencies have been deployed to all entry point of Ondo State from Ajebamidele axis toward Ogun State, Owo zone toward Edo State, Isua-Akoko toward Kogi State and Ekiti State axis.

“We are there to complement each other, and about 500 of our personnel have been deployed across the state, running shifts at different times at the borders,” he said.

Adeleye said the officers and men would be on ground until the government opened the borders.

“Our men have been trained to be civil and to enlighten motorists, to let them realise the interest of the state to ensure their safety.

“The issue of stay at home is not only for the country but for the individual people to remain safe,” he said.

Adeleye said that the command had provided water, soap, sanitisers, hand gloves and face masks for officers and men at the borders.

The sector commander said that the officers had been advised to keep safe distance while engaging motorists and others.

He urged motorists not to overload their vehicles, to avoid being penalised.

“On the issue of over loading, we will not take it likely with any motorists because we all know that it is one of the major points of contracting Coronavirus,” Adeleye said.

NAN reports that one person has so far tested positive to Coronavirus in the state.

