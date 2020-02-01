Home | News | General | Kidnapped Adamawa NULGE Chairman: Police nabs 4 suspects, recover Army uniforms

Barely few hours after the kidnap of Adamawa Chairman of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Hamman-Julde Gatugel, four suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested by the State Command of Anti-Kidnappers Special Unit deployed in the area to rescue the NULGE chairman.

“In an effort to rescue the kidnapped NULGE chairman, the Commissioner of police, Mr Audu Madaki, had deployed operatives to go after the kidnappers and ensure the victim is rescued unharmed and culprits apprehended.

“Pursuant to that, the command apprehended one Sunday Innocent 33, Buba Kaijo 37, Sanusi Shehu 20, and Tercher Buwa 44, along Kojoli town in Jada LGA of Adamawa.

“The suspects confessed being among the notorious kidnappers that are terrorising people in Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo Local Government Areas,” Nguroje said.

He said two locally made single barrel guns, 20 cartridges, fake military uniforms and charms, among others, were recovered from the suspects.

Sulaiman stated that the suspects were assisting the police with useful information that would lead to the rescue of the kidnapped NULGE chairman and other victims.

“The Commissioner of Police has equally charged Area Commanders across the state to ensure adequate supervision of personnel under their watch and ensure adequate security of life and property,” Sulaiman said.

He urged the people of the state to continue to support and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies at all times for effective commitment to protection of life and property in the state.

NAN reports that Gatugel was taken away from his house in Mayo-Belwa in the early hours of Saturday by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

