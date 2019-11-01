Home | News | General | FG Clarifies position on 5G deployment

Kindly Share This Story:

…says It would Act on Informed Decision

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says no license has so far been issued for 5G deployment in the country. In a statement issued on Saturday by the Spokesperson to the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the minister said he was worried by the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of the Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria and affirmed that the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which he is the chairman had not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

The minister maintained that no license has been issued for the deployment of 5G anywhere in the country, as the ministry is currently at the stage of studying and reporting the a 3-month study trial conducted by the ministry is ongoing.

The study, according to the statement, was sequel to a directive by the minister to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on 25th November, 2019 to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process.

The statement reads in part: ‘’The attention of my office has been drawn to the public concern about the health implications of the deployment of Fifth Generation Mobile Networks (5G) in Nigeria. Based on available records at my office and the earlier report received from the regulator.

‘’I would like to clarify as follows that: the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC), of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G; no license has been issued for the deployment of 5G in the country.

‘‘A 3-month study trial commenced on the 25th of November, 2019 in order to critically review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria; as part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial; and ‘‘The trial process has been concluded and the study and reporting process is currently ongoing.’’

For Pantami, President Muhammadu Buhari, places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians, insisting that he would not allow his desires for technological advancement at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens. He noted that government will not act on speculations only, but rather take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public.

While thanking the general public for reaching out to the ministry on this issue, he assured them that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.

‘‘I have also directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G,’’ the minister said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...