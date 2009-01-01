Home | News | General | WATCH VIDEO: A closer look at recovering coronavirus patients at the Lagos Isolation Center
FG Clarifies position on 5G deployment
BREAKING: We may have to extend coronavirus lockdown - Lagos state governor

WATCH VIDEO: A closer look at recovering coronavirus patients at the Lagos Isolation Center



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

NigerianEye has obtained a new video showing recovering patients in one of the coronavirus isolation centres in Lagos state.

The isolated patients appear to be happy and contented with the care they are receiving from the Lagos State Government.

In the video, they took turns to praise the government.

Out of the 209 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, over 100 is from Lagos alone.

Please watch the video below

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 136