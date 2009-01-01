WATCH VIDEO: A closer look at recovering coronavirus patients at the Lagos Isolation Center
NigerianEye has obtained a new video showing recovering patients in one of the coronavirus isolation centres in Lagos state.
The isolated patients appear to be happy and contented with the care they are receiving from the Lagos State Government.
In the video, they took turns to praise the government.
Out of the 209 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria, over 100 is from Lagos alone.
Please watch the video below
