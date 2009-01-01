BREAKING: Another COVID-19 patient discharged in Lagos

A coronavirus patient receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, has been discharged.





Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, broke the news at a press briefing on Saturday.





Although, the governor did not give details of the patient, he expressed optimism that more patients would be discharged soon.





So far, 98 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 24 have been discharged.





The state recorded its first death from complications of coronavirus after a 55-year-old patient who returned from Holland two weeks ago hid his travel history and health condition from doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where he had sought treatment.





Chris Bode, chief medical director of the hospital, said investigation revealed that the deceased had tested positive for the disease at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, but tried to conceal the information from LUTH doctors.





He was said to have confessed shortly before his death on Friday.



