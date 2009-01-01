Enugu Health Commissioner died of Chronic Kidney Disease – Family





The family of the late Commissioner for Health, Enugu State, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, has formally announced his death.





A statement signed on behalf of the family by Dr. Kingsley C. Ugochukwu, said the late Commissioner, whose sad event took place on the 3rdof April, 2020, died “after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease”.





According to the statement, late Prof. Ugochukwu “was until his death a Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and the immediate past Provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State”.





The family said the formal announcement and clarification became imperative following claims on social media that the commissioner died of coronavirus disease.

Ugochukwu died Friday night at Memphys Hospital, Enugu.





He has been sick from his days as the Provost College of Medicine.





The late commissioner, who hailed from Oji River, later recovered and concluded his work at the College.





Unfortunately, shortly after he was appointed the health commissioner in 2019, the sickness returned, this time more severe, leading to his death.

