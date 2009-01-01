Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria records 5 new COVID-19 cases, total now 214

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country

- The NCDC disclosed in a tweet on Saturday, April 4, that of the five new cases, three were recorded in Bauchi and two in Abuja

- The agency stated that twenty-five coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged, while four people have died from the virus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, taking the total number of infections to 214.

The NCDC disclosed in a tweet on Saturday, April 4, that of the five new cases, three were recorded in Bauchi and two in Abuja.

According to the agency, twenty-five coronavirus patients have been treated and discharged, while four people have died from the virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said the ongoing lockdown in the state will be extended if the need arises.

Breaking: Nigeria records 184 coronavirus cases as 10 more people test positive

The federal government had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja to check the spread of coronavirus.

However, Sanwo-Olu speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, April 4, said the situation of things would determine if the lockdown would be extended.

The governor disclosed that he would liaise with the federal government if there is need to extend the lockdown.

He assured residents that palliatives would be provided if the lockdown is extended.

In another news, the House of Representatives is proposing a second stimulus bill that will enable Nigerians to enjoy two months of free electricity.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 4, that the bill which is the second stimulus is intended to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said the bill will be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break, declared due to the pandemic.

Breaking: Nigeria records 151 coronavirus cases as 12 more people test positive

The speaker made the disclosure during a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmad, the director-general of the budget office of the federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.

Still on health, the federal government is seeking the Senate’s approval for a N500bn loan to help contain the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

The minister of finance budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed that the loan would be used to establish a N500 billion COVID-19 crisis intervention fund.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...