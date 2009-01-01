Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Centre commends Army's initiative to checkmate personnel

- The Nigerian Army has been commended for moves to checkmate activities of its personnel during the COVID-19 lockdown

- The commendation was given to the Nigerian Army leadership by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency

- According to the centre, the move will put the officers on their check and ensure they carry out their duty within the ambit of the law

The civil society organisation has reacted to the plan by the Nigerian Army to checkmate activities of personnel during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) on Friday, April 3, applauded the army for setting up a desk to checkmate human rights abuses by its personnel during this period.

CESJET said it believes that the strategy put in place by the army is timely, proactive and a well-thought-out move by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Governors forum challenges Buhari’s power to lockdown states without approval from National Assembly

A statement signed by the executive secretary of the centre, Isaac Ikpa, noted that the move by the Nigerian Army is another show of Buratai's penchant for enhanced civil-military relationship.

Ikpa said the move will put the Army and even all military officers on their check and ensure they carry out their duty within the ambit of the law.

The centre through its executive secretary warned all members of the general public to be mindful of groups or individuals who might want to use the opportunity to blackmail the various security agencies.

He said this could happen through the circulation of doctored videos of human rights abuses by security agencies in the country.

He added that to ensure transparency in the checkmating process, the centre has successfully launched a situation room for the planned process.

Ikpa said the situation room will be used to monitor issues of human rights abuses by all security officials participating in the lockdown.

ASUU sends powerful message to FG over coronavirus lockdown

"In light of the above, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency wish to encourage Nigerians to join hands with the FG by adhering to the various directives and measures put in place in this regards," Ikpa said.

Ikpa said the move will put the officers on their check and ensure they carry out their duty within the ambit of the law.

Source: Twitter

Describing the move as a welcomed development, Ikpa said the centre believes that with the efforts of the FG and the security agencies, the containment of the Coronavirus would be effectively implemented soonest.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Military had advised on how to report the misconduct of any of its personnel during coronavirus lockdown.

The advice by the military followed complaints that some Nigerians are being tortured unjustly by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The army also outlined various methods Nigerians could use to report the unprofessional conduct of any army personnel during the lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.

COVID-19: Why Nigerian Army, others should be commended - FCT residents

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have commended soldiers of the Nigerian Military and other security personnel for their conduct during the lockdown in the city.

These Abuja residents also commended President Muhammdu Buhari for imposing a 14-day lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in some major cities in the country.

Also, some Yoruba youths have warned mischief-makers to steer clear of the activities involving the Nigerian military.

The youths also warned against politicizing Military's internal administrative matters by any group or individual.

According to youths, certain interests are attempting to incite the Yoruba nation to take offence at this redeployment when the assignment of commanding Operation Lafiya Dole is not the birthright of any ethnic group.

In addition, the Nigerian military said its operations across the country will go on despite the outbreak of the dread COVID19 pandemic.

COVID-19 lockdown: Military ready to implement presidential order - DHQ

The coordinator Defence media operations, Major General John Enenche, said the Nigerian military can not suspend its operations in the country.

He also said that all medical outfits of the Nigerian military are on standby in case they are called upon by the federal government to assist public hospitals.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...