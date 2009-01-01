Home | News | General | COVID-19: Senator Uba distributes relief materials in Anambra state

- As Nigeria battles the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, some politicians are using the opportunity to reach out to their people

- One of such politicians is Senator Andy Uba, a former member of the Nigerian Senate representing Anambra South senatorial district

- Senator Uba has provided relief materials to the people of the state through his foundation

A former Anambra senator, Dr Andy Uba has distributed relief materials such as face masks, hand sanitizers and food items to rural communities in the state.

The senator said the move is in a bid help the needy cushion the effect of the lockdown and to sensitize them on the dangers posed by COVID-19.

He urged the people of Anambra state to adhere strictly to the safety measures given by the government and relevant agencies in a bid to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Legit.ng gathered that the relief materials were distributed through the Andy Uba Foundation.

Senator Andy Uba still in touch with his people after leaving the Senate

Parts of a statement from Uba to the people of the state read: “I bring you words of comfort and concern at this critical moment of Coronavirus pandemic scourge.

“As you might have known, the disease is spreading fast, and our country at the moment is not spared.

“As we continue to pray God for a breakthrough in the effort to produce an effective vaccine, I urge you to adhere assiduously to the relevant authorities' stipulated safety measures.

“Please adhere to the stated preventive measures and stay safe.”

