All the interesting facts about Richard Moll

Richard Moll is a talented American actor famously known for his outstanding role as Bull from Night Court in 1984 and other numerous TV series and movies. Also, he has a uniquely deep voice that has helped him play several voice roles in films and video games.
Richard Moll ventured into acting in 1977 appearing in Brigham as Joseph Smith. He went on to assume different roles in numerous movies and series, which made him popular and also earned him a place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.
Profile summary
- Name: Charles Richard Moll
- Age: 77 years
- Date of birth: January 13, 1943
- Place of birth: Pasadena, California, USA
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Marital status: Divorced
- Children: Chloe and Mason
- Height: 6 feet 8 inches
- Weight: 100 Kgs
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Hair color: Grey
- Profession: Actor and voice artist
Early life
The American actor is popularly known as Richard Moll, although his birth name is Charles Richard Moll. He was born on January 13, 1943, to his parents, Harry Findley Moll and Violet Anita Grill.
His father, Harry, was a prominent city lawyer while his mother was a nurse. Born in America by American parents, he holds American nationality.
During his childhood, he had quite an exceptional growth rate. Typically, the average height of a 12-year-old boy is 4.8 feet, but Richard stood at 6 feet when he attained the age of 12 years.
No information is available to confirm whether he had siblings or if he was the only child in the family. Richard is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
How old is Charles Richard Moll?
He was born on January 13, 1943, and as of today, Richard Moll age is 77 years old.
Physical appearance
His most distinguishing physical feature is his height. Richard Moll height is 6 feet 8 inches. In fact, he features in the list of tallest male celebrities in Hollywood. He weighs approximately 100 Kgs. His eyes are bdark brown while his hair is grey.
Career
Richard is one of the many Hollywood actors who have had an illustrious acting career. His imposing physique and deep voice have helped him fit perfectly in various acting roles.
In a majority of movies and TV series he appeared in, he portrayed a villainous character which suits his intimidating height and hoarse voice.
Richard Moll movies and TV shows
He came into the acting scene in the 1970s and later appeared in several movies and TV shows. His film debut was in 1977 when he portrayed Joseph Smith in Brigham. The following year, he appeared in his first TV show called Welcome Back, Kotter, where he acted as Big Thug.
His impressive acting talent has earned him different roles in numerous movies and TV shows, and so far, he boasts of over 100 credits in the film industry. In 1987, he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award.
Here is a list of some of the most notable movies and TV shows he has appeared.
- Brigham (1977) as Joseph Smith
- Welcome Back, Kotter (1978) as Big Thug
- Cataclysm (1980) as James Hanson
- The Bad News Bears (1980) as Rust
- Evilspeak (1981) as Father Esteban
- Here’s Boomer (1981) as Harold, the Monster
- The Sword of the Sorcerer (1982) as Xusia
- Under Arrest (1983) as Patrino
- The Dukes of Hazzard (1983) as Milo Beaudry
- House (1985) as Big Ben
- Sledge Hammer! (1987) as Dr. Arthur Deco
- Wicked Stepmother (1989) as Nathan Pringle
- Getting By (1993-1994) as Boo
- Babylon 5 (1995) as Max
- Jingle All the Way (1996) as Dementor
- The Survivor (1998) as Kyla
- That Summer in LA (2000) as Hotel Manager
- Scary Movie 2 (2001) as Hell House Ghost
- Angels with Angels (2005) as Robert the Bartender
- Love at First Hiccup (2009) as Store Owner
- Ghost Shark (2013) as Finch
- Sorority Party Massacre (2012) as Kreeger
- Kirby Buckets (2015) as Mr. Bostwick
- Pub Quiz (2016) as Berwick
- Razor (2017) as Jon Creadon
- Slay Belles (2018) as Officer Green
Who played Bull on Night Court?
Richard Moll played the role of Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon in Night Court. Known for always having hair on his head, he had a strange appearance throughout the show because he shaved his head.
Richard Moll Night Court role earned him huge popularity as he was part of the main cast of the hit show.
Richard Moll net worth
Richard is a sensational actor who has been in the film industry for close to 43 years playing notable roles in several movies and TV series. Over the period, he has gathered significant wealth from his acting career.
The Bull Night Court actor has an estimated net worth value of 7 million US dollars, but details of his annual salary are currently not known.
Actor Richard Moll marriage and divorce
He might be considered as one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, but that cannot be said of his marriages. He has been married twice, but they ended in divorce, and now, he is single.
He first found love with Laura Class and the couple got married in 1988. The couple divorced in 1992.
Not long after their divorce, Richard met and started dating Susan Brown for approximately one year and then, they tied the knot. Susan Brown Richard Moll marriage lasted 12 years during which they were blessed with two children.
Their first child, Chloe Moll, was born in 1995 while the second one, Mason Moll, was born in 1996. The couple divorced in 2005 and since then, no information is available on whether he found love or not.
Is Richard Moll from Night Court still alive?
The A-list actor is alive and still active in his career. Some of his latest works in acting include roles in Razor (2017), Circus Kane (2017) and Slay Belles (2018).
Richard Moll is now an accomplished actor, thanks to years of devotion to hard work and commitment to his acting career. His impressive record in the film industry remains an inspiration to budding actors.
