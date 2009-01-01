Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Governor Sanwo-Olu discloses why Lagos lockdown may be extended

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has said the ongoing lockdown in the state will be extended if the need arises.

The federal government had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja to check the spread of coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he would liaise with the federal government if there is a need to extend the lockdown

However, Sanwo-Olu speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, April 4, said the situation of things would determine if the lockdown would be extended, The Cable reports.

The governor disclosed that he would liaise with the federal government if there is need to extend the lockdown.

“This is just day five. So, in the first 14 days, we still have about eight or nine days to go,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“So, I’m sure that it’s something that all of us, including the federal authorities will be reviewing. The lockdown was not only a directive of the governor; it was a national decision and it has national backing. So, if there is a need to extend, I can assure you that we will make the call.”

He assured residents that palliatives would be provided if the lockdown is extended.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is proposing a second stimulus bill that will enable Nigerians to enjoy two months of free electricity.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 4, that the bill which is the second stimulus is intended to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said the bill will be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break, declared due to the pandemic.

The speaker made the disclosure during a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmad, the director-general of the budget office of the federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.

In another report, an unnamed Nigerian has cried out for help as lockdown harsh reality bites hard. The old woman said that relief materials given to her cannot sustain her.

In a short video posted online, the woman tabled out the morsel of raw rice and beans given to her as relief material by Shomulu local government in Lagos state.

As some unseen people filmed her, they urged her to speak out against the unfairness of it. At first, the woman was scared, saying she does not want to be attacked.

