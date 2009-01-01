Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Stop undermining Kaduna's preventive efforts - Uba Sani warns vulnerable neighbouring states

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Malam Uba Sani, has raised the alarm that some states are undermining Kaduna state government's preventive measures against the coronavirus with the unrestricted movement of their likely vulnerable people.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that Sani said some states contiguous to Kaduna state have adamantly refused to take similar measures, with the possibility of rendering the efforts of Kaduna state ineffective.

Senator Uba Sani noted that people from those states troop into Kaduna state through the many shared forests.

He lamented that with states neighbouring communities such as Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa failing to close their interstate routes and international borders, the efforts of the Kaduna state government to protect its citizens stand to be undermined.

"Kaduna state government has rolled out stringent measures to safeguard the State from the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

"As expected, the state government has locked down the state, created isolation/treatment centers, provided health personnel with personal protection kits, embarked on aggressive enlightenment campaigns, and is working on palliative measures to cushion the effect of the unfortunate situation on the people," he said.

He, however, worried that there were many forests that Kaduna state shares with those vulnerable states which have given their people easy access into Kaduna State.

"This is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently. My constituency, Kaduna Central senatorial district is particularly at risk. The forests around Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi local governments have been very challenging in terms of monitoring and policing. We fear the influx of people whose health status are unknown and may constitute a huge risk to our people.

"We urge the governments of the concerned states to do the needful and urgently too. COVID-19 is real. It is a merciless virus. It is no respecter of states or persons.

"There must not be gaps in the national response to the pandemic. If one state is not covered, every other state is at risk. Countries or subnational states with better healthcare systems are already overwhelmed by the sheer ferocity of the pandemic. The zero -case status of a state should be an opportunity for it to take precautionary measures, not for it to be complacent," the senator said.

