Home | News | General | Here are all the facts about Max Ehrich: age, height, net worth, relationships

Max Ehrich is an American actor, dancer, and singer. He is known for starring in The Young and the Restless, Under the Dome and iCarly. He is currently in a relationship with pop singer Demi Lovato. How well do you know him?

Image: instagram.com, @maxehrich

Source: Instagram

Is Demi Lovato dating Max Ehrich? The singer revealed it when she accidentally appeared on Max's Instagram Live. Read on to learn more about Max Ehrich career and his relationship with Demi Lovato.

Profile summary

Name: Maximus L. Ehrich

Maximus L. Ehrich Date of birth: June 24, 1991

June 24, 1991 Place of birth: Marlboro, New Jersey, United States

Marlboro, New Jersey, United States Age: 28 years

28 years Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian - American

Caucasian - American Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Parents: Bruce Ehrich, Rhonda Green

Bruce Ehrich, Rhonda Green Sibling: Matthew

Matthew Years active: 2004 - present

2004 - present Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)

5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Weight: 60 kg (132 lbs)

60 kg (132 lbs) Chest size: 40 inches

40 inches Waist size: 32 inches

32 inches Bicep size: 16 inches

16 inches Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation: Actor, singer, and dancer

Who is Sammi Giancola? Interesting facts about Christian Biscardi’s fiancee

Max Ehrich age

The actor was born on June 24, 1991, in Marlboro, New Jersey, United States. He is currently 28 years old. His birth sign is Cancer.

Image: instagram.com, @maxehrich

Source: Instagram

Max Ehrich height and body measurements

The actor has an athletic build. He stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) and he weighs about 60 kg (132 lbs). His eyes are dark brown while his hair color is black.

Background

The actor was born to Bruce Ehrich and Rhonda Green and given the name Maximus L. Ehrich at birth. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is Caucasian - American. Max was brought up alongside his brother Matthew, an investment banker.

He attended Marlboro Middle School and got trained at Dance Attitudes in New Jersey. He enrolled at Marlboro High School. He went on to become a professional dancer at Performing Arts School in Manhattan, New York.

Learn more about Jamie Linden: Age and relationship with Rachel McAdams

After completing his high school education, he decided to pursue a career in acting.

Career

Max made his debut in acting in 2004 in the short film One Easy Job. In 2008, he landed a supporting role as a principal dancer in High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

He took on the role of Randy in the TV series Ugly Betty. In 2010, Max played the role of Jesse Moretti in the film Pregnancy Pact. For the role, he received a Young Artist Award nomination.

He appeared in Shake It Up, No Ordinary Family, iCarly and Working Class. The actor had a role in Parenthood and was even nominated for a Young Artist Award for this role.

Max landed the role of Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless. He was on the show from 2012 - 2015. For his role in the soap opera, Max received four Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Discover all the top details about Jordan Fisher: age, fiance, net worth and songs

In 2014 - 2015, he made an appearance in Under the Dome. He later had roles in 100 Things to Do Before High School, The Path, and Sweet/Vicious.

In 2019, the actor starred in the film Walk. Ride. Rodeo. His song Ride was the soundtrack to the film.

Image: instagram.com @maxehrich

Source: Instagram

In 2019, he also appeared in American Princess. Here is a list of Max Ehrich movies and TV shows:

Films

The actor had roles in the following movies:

One Easy Job (2004) - He appeared as Henry on the short film

(2004) - He appeared as Henry on the short film High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) - He had the role of a principal dancer

(2008) - He had the role of a principal dancer Pregnancy Pact (2010) - He portrayed the character of Jesse Moretti

(2010) - He portrayed the character of Jesse Moretti Grace Face (2011) - He had the role of Dylan in the short film

(2011) - He had the role of Dylan in the short film The Last Breakfast Club (2018) - He took on the role of Andrew

(2018) - He took on the role of Andrew Walk. Ride. Rodeo (2019) - He assumed the role of Tate Watkins

Amazing details about Lauren Parsekian, Aaron Paul’s wife

TV shows

The actor has appeared in the following TV series:

Ugly Betty (2008) - He had the role of Randy for two episodes

(2008) - He had the role of Randy for two episodes Shake It Up (2010) - He assumed the character of Eddie for two episodes

(2010) - He assumed the character of Eddie for two episodes iCarly (2010)- He took on the role of Adam on the episode titled iStart a Fan War

(2010)- He took on the role of Adam on the episode titled No Ordinary Family (2010) - He assumed the role of Dylan on the episode titled No Ordinary Anniversary

(2010) - He assumed the role of Dylan on the episode titled Parenthood (2011) - He appeared as Bradley on the episode titled Damage Control

(2011) - He appeared as Bradley on the episode titled Working Class (2011) - He took on the role of Josh on the episode dubbed The Dance

(2011) - He took on the role of Josh on the episode dubbed The Young and the Restless (2012-2015) – He portrayed the character of Fenmore Baldwin

(2012-2015) – He portrayed the character of Fenmore Baldwin Under the Dome (2014-2015) - He assumed the character of Hunter May for 19 episodes

(2014-2015) - He assumed the character of Hunter May for 19 episodes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2014) - He assumed the role of Daniel Pryor in the episode titled Pornstar’s Requiem

Here are all the top facts about Trace Cyrus: age, siblings, net worth, and tattoos

Image: instagram.com, @maxehrich

Source: Instagram

100 Things to Do Before High School (2014 - 2016) - He took on the role of Ronbie Martin for ten episodes

(2014 - 2016) - He took on the role of Ronbie Martin for ten episodes The Path (2016) - He had the role of Freddie Ridge for three episodes

(2016) - He had the role of Freddie Ridge for three episodes Sweet/Vicious (2016-2017) - He took on the role of Landon Mays for three episodes

(2016-2017) - He took on the role of Landon Mays for three episodes American Princess (2019) - He played Brett Weinbaum

Awards and nominations

For his role in Pregnancy Pact, Parenthood, and The Young and the Restless, the actor received the following nominations:

Young Artist Awards

In 2011, he was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special - Supporting Actor for his role in The Pregnancy Pact

In 2012, he was nominated for Best Performance in a TV Series - Guest Starring Young Actor 18-21 for his role in Parenthood

Daytime Emmy Awards

In 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, he was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Young and the Restless

Discover top details about Scott Evans: His age, net worth, and boyfriend

Image: instagram.com, @maxehrich

Source: Instagram

Relationship with Demi Lovato

Who is Max Ehrich dating? The actor is dating singer and songwriter Demi Lovato. The two have been in a relationship for a few weeks now.

Even though the actor has not declared publicly that he is Demi Lovato boyfriend, fans have taken note of Instagram posts that prove that they are actually an item.

On one of those incidents, Max posted a shirtless photo and captioned it,

When you realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay.

Demi replied, saying,

‘Fine by me…’

While Max was recording a live video on Instagram, Demi Lovato showed up. The actor informed her that he was on Instagram Live and when she realized it, she hid under a blanket and left. Afterward, most viewers were convinced that Max was Demi Lovato new boyfriend.

A source told E! News that the two were officially dating. The source revealed,

Top most fascinating details about actor Dylan Sprayberry

Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantining together at Demi’s house, and it is going really well

Max is the newest of Demi Lovato boyfriends. She previously dated Austin Wilson.

Max's past relationships

Before his relationship with Demi Lovato, the actor dated Sommer Ray. Ray is a YouTuber and model. Max Ehrich Sommer Ray relationship ended in 2017.

He dated Veronica Louise Dunne from 2014 to 2017. The two met at a red carpet event and they bonded over their love for music. They began dating in June 2014 and after three years of a lovely relationship, they parted ways.

Immediately after the break up with Veronica, the actor was rumored to be dating Bella Thorne. This was after they were frequently spotted together. They later revealed that their relationship was purely work-related.

In 2012, Max and Mirada Cosgrove were spotted on a date. According to Max, their relationship did not last as Miranda always traveled due to her busy schedule.

Top facts about the multi-talented Trevor Jackson

The actor was rumored to be dating Jennette McCurdy from 2010 to 2011. Both actors denied that they were in a relationship.

From 2009 to 2011, Max was in a relationship with British actress Jemma McKenzie Brown. They ended their relationship due to distance.

Max Ehrich Instagram

The actor has an audience of 1 million followers on Instagram. He often posts about his fitness journey and covers of songs.

Max Ehrich net worth

His current net worth is approximately $2 million. He earns a salary of $50,000 per year as an actor while as a dancer, he earns approximately $34,219 a year.

Max Ehrich is an American actor and singer currently dating Demi Lovato.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...