COVID-19: House of Reps to ensure Nigerians have 2 months free electricity

The House of Representatives is proposing a second stimulus bill that will enable Nigerians to enjoy two months of free electricity.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 4, that the bill which is the second stimulus is intended to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said the bill will be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break declared due to the pandemic

Gbajabiamila said the bill will be considered immediately the House reconvenes from its ongoing break, declared due to the pandemic.

The speaker made the disclosure during a meeting between the National Assembly leadership and the minister of finance, Zainab Ahmad, the director-general of the budget office of the federation, Ben Akabueze, among others.

Coronavirus: Buhari meets CBN gov, finance minister, others over state of economy

Meanwhile, the federal government is seeking the Senate’s approval for a N500bn loan to help contain the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

The minister of finance budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed that the loan would be used to establish a N500 billion COVID-19 crisis intervention fund, Premium Times reports.

She made the disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on Saturday, April 4.

The minister said the crisis intervention fund would also be used to upgrade Nigerian healthcare facilities.

In another report, as the COVID-19 pandemic bites harder across the globe with dreaded economic effects, the Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Saturday, April 4, announced the appointment of a seven-man committee to, amongst others, raise and manage resources in cash, or in-kind from individuals; group of individuals; private and public organizations; local and foreign donor agencies.

Suspend electricity payment for 2 months - Reps member urges FG

The money is to be used to complement the efforts of the state government on the current war being waged against the spread of the disease in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed on his behalf by the state commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, announced the chairman of Greenwich Trust Limited, Kayode Falowo as chairman; while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DeltaTek and DeltaAfriks Engineering and Oil and Gas Limited, Engr. Akinwumi Odumakinde will serve as deputy chairman.

The governor also announced the appointment of a renowned Accounting Powerhouse Ernst and Young and SIAO Partners as Fund Advisors and Auditors respectively.

