Home | News | General | COVID-19: Sen. Uba distributes relief materials, task Ndi Anambra on safety measures

A former Anambra Senator, Dr Andy Uba has urged the people of Anambra State to adhere strictly to the safety measures given by the government and relevant agencies in a bid to combat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 60,000 and infected more than one million persons worldwide.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the senator through the Andy Uba Foundation also distributed relief materials such as face masks, hand sanitizers and food items to rural communities in a bid to cushion the effect of the lockdown and to sensitize those at the grassroots on the dangers posed by COVID-19.

The statement reads in part: “I bring you words of comfort and concern at this critical moment of Coronavirus pandemic scourge.

“As you might have known, the disease is spreading fast, and our country at the moment is not spared.

“As we continue to pray God for a breakthrough in the effort to produce an effective vaccine, I urge you to adhere assiduously to the relevant authorities’ stipulated safety measures to include: Proper social distancing, Avoiding handshake and other inimical close body contacts, General hygiene including regular washing of hands with disinfected water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, staying more at home and avoiding unnecessary social gathering, Coughing into the elbow, etc.

“As we continue to pray for the end of this scourge, Andy Uba Foundation, guided by its motto, which is, ‘Mission of Charity and Hope’, distributes some relief materials, including hand sanitizers targeted mainly at the remote communities of our people, for broader sensitization and prevention of the spread of the pandemic to our people.

“Please adhere to the stated preventive measures and stay safe,” he added.

Official statistics from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) indicates that Nigeria has 214 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two deaths.

Vanguard

