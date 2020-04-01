Home | News | General | NCDC receives ambulance, medical equipment, others from Living Faith Church

By David Royal

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC on Saturday confirmed that it has received medical equipment and ambulance donated by Living Faith Church to support the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church had on March 31 announced that the church will be donating medical equipment and relief materials to Lagos and Ogun States to aide the fight against coronavirus.

The donation was made known in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Church’s Editorial Board, Prof Sheriff Folarin.

Oyedepo emphasized that the church will join hands to support the government and Nigerians, saying that Living Faith Church as a faith-based organization with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind.

Confirming the donation, NCDC on its verified Twitter handle said “this week, NCDC received an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear from Living Faith Church to support #COVID19Nigeria response We are grateful for the collective efforts of the government & community institutions to #PreventCOVID19Spread”

This week, NCDC received an ambulance, medical equipment & protective gear from Living Faith Church to support #COVID19Nigeria response We are grateful for the collective efforts of the government & community institutions to #PreventCOVID19Spread#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/VY6RGlJkiS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020

