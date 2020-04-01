Home | News | General | “Stay Home, Stay Safe” – Ronaldo Advises As His Girlfriend Gives Him A Nice Haircut
“Stay Home, Stay Safe” – Ronaldo Advises As His Girlfriend Gives Him A Nice Haircut



Christiano Ronaldo share video of his girlfriend, Georgina Giving him a nice hair cut.

Ronaldo also tell people to stay at home and stay safe.

Watch Video Below

