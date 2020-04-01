Home | News | General | They Were Supposed To Be Getting Married Today – Khafi & Gedoni’s Wedding Cancelled

BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem reveals she cancelled her wedding over COVID-19. She was supposed to get married to Gedoni Ekpata today but they cancelled it because of coronavirus lockdown.

Khafi revealed this via her Instagram page. She wrote

“A lot of people don’t know this but I was supposed to be getting married today…”

She also spoke extensively on it via a video she uploaded on YouTube. Watch below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...