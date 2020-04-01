Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG Must Not Allow 5G In Nigeria – Dino Melaye Cries Out (Video)

Dino Melaye has called for the demobilization of 5G network which he claimed has been mounted in some parts of Nigeria.

The former Senator who described 5G network as evil, stated that it kills the immune system, affects the respiratory system, causes cancer and hypertension and indirectly causing the deaths of Coronavirus patients.

He back his statement by sharing videos in which plants growing near a 5G network were affected by the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies.

Dino Melaye stated that some deaths can be avoided by stoping the deployment of 5G network in the country.

He tweeted;

Whether it is true or not that they are already laying cables of 5G in Nigeria or not. Govt must not allow it in Nigeria and should take a proactive step in that regard. 4G that is here in Nigeria sef na problem. 3G dey do everything i need i beg… We must watch out…

https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1246207989025058816

