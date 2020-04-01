Home | News | General | Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ‘Exposes’ Coronavirus, Fear And 5G Network (Video)

Ever since its announcement by China in 2019, It is least to say that so many conspiracy theories have sprung up ever since COVID-19 broke out, where people share their opinion on what is the cause of the pandemic, but the one most talk about is its link to the 5G network, new world order, the coming of the antichrist, and the eventual end of the world.

A British man had earlier uploaded a video online, showing the new TWENTY POUND NOTE (£20) which was recently released in Britain and claimed that at the back of the note, you would see a 5G mast and symbol of coronavirus over it. The notes entered circulation on February 20, 2020, and is made entirely from polymer.

Not so long ago, Senator, Dino Melaye shared a video online, where he advised the federal government to desist from installing and using 5G infrastructure in Nigeria, while also linking the Network to the coronavirus deaths.

While nations are researching a cure to the virus which has killed thousands globally over a short period; while other nations are on lockdown in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus, a new video is now making waves online, which shows pastor Chris Oyakilome sharing his own opinion, why he thinks the pandemic was created.

Pastor Chris, the General Overseer of Believers’ love world tells a congregation he was preaching to that the pandemic was created in order to popularize the 5G network, which is gradually gaining attention across the world because the network has advance Artificial intelligence (AI), that can solve nearly all the human problems, which is a major breakthrough for science, technology, and medicine.

It is of the opinion of Pastor Chris that for the creators of the 5G network to make the world accept this new technology, the creator has to send fear into the world, and therefore be able to make everyone to embrace it as the possible way out for their problems.

