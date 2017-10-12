Home | News | General | Who is Sophie Brussaux? Discover details of her career, net worth, and baby

Sophie Brussaux was famously known as Rosee Divine during her stint as an adult film superstar. However, after quitting the job, she gained more fame when the world learned that she was Drake’s baby mama.

In as much as she is known to be the mother of Drake’s kid, Sophie Brussaux has personal achievements that make her stand out as an accomplished woman.

Profile summary

Name : Sophie Brussaux

: Sophie Brussaux Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Date of birth : August 1, 1989

: August 1, 1989 Place of birth : Bordeaux, France

: Bordeaux, France Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Nationality : French

: French Children : 1

: 1 Eye color : Brown

: Brown Hair color : Dark brown

: Dark brown Height : 5 feet 8.9 inches

: 5 feet 8.9 inches Weight : 72 Kgs

: 72 Kgs Profession: Artist

Early life and education

Sophie was born in Bordeaux, Aquitaine, France, on August 1, 1989. Details about her family and childhood experiences are currently not available.

As for her education, she attended Bordeaux International School, from where she graduated. Even though the name of the university she attended is not known, she graduated with a degree in International Affairs and Wealth Management.

Physical appearance

She stands at 5 feet 8.9 inches tall while her body weight is about 72 Kgs. She has long, dark brown hair, and her eye color is brown. Going by her photos, she is a gorgeous woman with an incredibly amazing physique. Sophie Brussaux's age is 30 years old.

Career

Her career path has not been a rosy one as she had to shift from one occupation to another before settling on what she is currently doing. After completing her studies in France, she moved to the USA to pursue modeling.

Not much is known about her modeling career, but after a brief stint in it, she switched gears and went into the adult entertainment industry. As a blue movie star, her stage name was Rosee Divine.

Drake baby mama took on another career when she ditched the adult entertainment industry for the art industry. As it turns out today, Drakes baby momma is exceptionally talented in painting and drawing art.

The multitalented artist owns a website that she uses as a platform to display and sell her masterpieces as well as avail information about herself. Furthermore, she is the founder of ArtsHelp, a non-profit organization whose objective is to uplift budding artists all over the world by offering them a platform to display their artwork.

As a visual artist, her works mostly comprises of celebrity portraits. Some of her most distinguished pieces include paintings of Barack Obama, Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pope Francis, and many other prominent personalities.

Drake's baby mama is a uniquely gifted artist who uses her skills to advocate for change in the current global narratives. Besides displaying her work on her website, she has also traveled the world to showcase her masterpieces in major art exhibitions in Paris, Milan, Dubai, New York, and London.

Sophie Brussaux net worth

She is approximately worth 1 million US dollars.

Drakes baby mama currently thrives as a visual artist with lots of magnificent portrays to sell on her website and exhibitions. Sophie Brussaux artist efforts have been acknowledged and rewarded with accolades and also published worldwide.

How did Drake meet Sophie Brussaux?

It is reported that the two celebrities first met in January 2017 in Amsterdam during Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour. The two, alongside other friends, were spotted indulging in Japanese cuisine at a restaurant.

During the meeting, they seemed to get along perfectly.

Pregnancy and abortion allegations

Brussaux became pregnant after she met Drake in January 2017. In May, during the same year, she claimed that Drake had been persuading her to procure an abortion after she revealed to him that she was pregnant with his child, but she declined to get rid of the pregnancy.

On October 12, 2017, she gave birth to her son, Adonis Graham. Coincidentally, Adonis and his father, Drake, share the same birth month.

After a long period of denying claims of being a dad, Drake finally confessed to having a child with Sophie in his track Emotionless, released in June 2018. Drake took a DNA test in Miami, Florida, to confirm his paternity.

How old is Adonis Graham?

As of now, Drake kid is two years, five months old. Also known as Sophie Brussaux son, he celebrates his birthday on October 12 of every year.

How was Drake’s relationship with Brussaux and son revealed to the public?

At the peak of the Pusha T-Drake feud, Pusha T opted to spill the beans about Drake’s secret relationship with Sophie in his song The Story of Adidon. The rapper disclosed the existence of Drake baby mother and his son.

He went further to encourage Drake to accept being the father of Adonis and take up the responsibility.

Who is Drake’s wife?

The famous Canadian rapper is not married and, thus, does not have a wife. However, after a brief tryst with Sophie Brussaux, they had a son, Adonis Graham, whom they co-parent. Check out this cute picture of Drake baby.

Even though Sophie Brussaux and Drake are not married, they seem to have friendly ties, as was observed when she attended Drake’s concert in Paris. The couple also threw a party for their son during his second birthday.

Social media

When Drake baby momma was actively involved in the adult entertainment industry, she had Instagram and Twitter accounts by the name Rosee Divine. However, since retiring from the profession, she deactivated the social media accounts late in 2017.

Currently, she operates an Instagram account with approximately 424,000 followers. She is active on the platform, frequently posting her gorgeous pictures and artwork.

As of now, Sophie Brussaux is primarily focused on raising her son and advancing her art profession. Concerning her relationship with Drake, let’s see what unfolds in the future because seemingly, they are in good terms.

