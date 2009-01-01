Home | News | General | Official gives details as NNPC Abuja estate records one COVID-19 case

A case of COVID-19 has been recorded at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) estate in the Garki area of Abuja.

This was confirmed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in a statement on Saturday, April 4.

Dismissing rumours of a mass outbreak of the disease in the estate, Obateru said it was a singular case, Daily Trust reports.

According to him, the individual who tested positive to COVID-19 was not a staff of the NNPC. He noted that the individual was a returnee from the United Kingdom.

The NNPC estate case was said to have been confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test

He said: “The National Oil Company was aware of all the actions taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to tackle the singular case, which for now, has remained an isolated incident.

“The said case, involving a non-member of staff of the Corporation, had to do with the individual who had just returned from the United Kingdom and developed symptoms of the disease.”

Obateru stated that the individual was confirmed positive by the NCDC after undergoing a laboratory test and in line with the approved protocol.

He further stated that residents of the affected apartment were moved out and placed in isolation, while officials of NCDC disinfected the flat and adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection.

