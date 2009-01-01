Home | News | General | Atiku, Ogun governor reaact as 5-year-old girl joins fight against coronavirus, takes very important action

- A five-year-old schoolgirl has donated her savings to support the fight against coronavirus in Ogun

- Governor Abiodun applauded the little girl, who he said he was proud of

- The girl, Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, was also commended by Atiku Abubakar

As Nigeria and the world continues to battle with the coronavirus pandemic, a 5-year-old girl, Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, has donated a sum of N950 to Ogun state government.

The money is her own little way of contributing to the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The state governor who was obviously impressed with what the little girl did, said he was proud of her.

His message on Twitter read: "Not all superheroes wear capes. Little Oluwashikemi Ogunleye, who is our youngest donor so far, used the State USSD to donate 950 Naira to the Ogun State COVID-19 Pandemic Support Fund."

He asked the little girl to continue to be generous. He also prayed for God Almighty to bless the people through recovery from this pandemic on the grounds of her kind heart.

Abiodun added that he was proud to be the governor of a philanthropist like Oluwashikemi.

He called on others to come forward and support the fight against COVID.

Oluwashikemi is not the first to donate to the fight against coronavirus.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria also thanked Kemi for her donation.

"Thank you Miss Kemi Ogunleye for your donation to the #COVID19 cause from your piggy bank," part of his message on Twitter read.

According to Atiku, the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world will be defeated as everyone unites to fight it.

The girl's father who spoke with Premium Times said his daughter wanted to join the rest of the world to fight the COVID-19 pandemic so children can return to school.

According to him, his daughter operates a piggybank account from where she withdrew N1,000 to donate. The amount was reduced to N950 after transactions charges were deducted.

Legit.ng had reported about an eight-year-old girl who wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari after donating N2,350 - all the money she has in her piggy bank - for Nigeria's fight against coronavirus.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday, April 1, by the president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

Her donation came at a time entrepreneurs and philanthropists are donating billions of naira to help battle the pandemic.

